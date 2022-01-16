Whimsical Sport Illustrations

Illustrating Sports - From mainstream to crazy

Over the last few years I have illustrated tons of sports magazines, social media and advertising. I am a casual sport fan, so it´s not something I had planned, but drawing about sports soon became one of my most requested gigs...and it is A LOT of fun. Besides the competition itself ( from basketball to boxing or cherry spitting ), there are always divas, rivalries, drama and a few epic stories. Here are some of my favourite drawings, thanks for taking a look !!

