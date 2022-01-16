Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Whimsical Sport Illustrations
Rafael Alvarez
Behance.net
Illustrating Sports - From mainstream to crazy
Over the last few years I have illustrated tons of sports magazines, social media and advertising. I am a casual sport fan, so it´s not something I had planned, but drawing about sports soon became one of my most requested gigs...and it is A LOT of fun. Besides the competition itself ( from basketball to boxing or cherry spitting ), there are always divas, rivalries, drama and a few epic stories. Here are some of my favourite drawings, thanks for taking a look !!
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
A second before the goal worth a League - Bayern Muenchen Magazine "51"
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
Brawls, orange rains, mascots stolen...the Miami-Florida rivalry - ESPN online
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
A Story of Redemption - Brady Leavold for Sportsnet
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
The most terrible Pitchers hitting - Sports Illustrated ( opener )
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
Coming Back from Maternity Leave to win it all - Sportsnet
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
The crazy life of boxer Deontay Wilder - ESPN special online feature
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
Baseball in the times of Covid19 - ESPN online feature
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
Holiday Card for The New York Knicks
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
EL OCHO sports : Cherry spit, log toss, slippery stairs and cornhole, among other gems. - ESPN online
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
The Healthy Habits of a Fantasy Football Player - ESPN the magazine special edition Fantasy Football 2021
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
An accurate ( or maybe not ) history of Football origins - ESPN the magazine
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
Cover for Luxury Magazine Robb Report about the hottest sports and locations
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
Life of Patrick Engelbrecht, Toronto Raptors Basketball Scout -Sportsnet
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
A new generation of NFL draft talents - Fandom + NFL
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
Brezels, Beer and Bundesliga - ESPN online
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
The technique and math behind Scouting NFL talents - ESPN online feature
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
A well deserved rest after winning last year´s championships - Bleacher Report
baseball basketball comic football Graphic Novel hockey NBA nfl sports Sports Design
Record Breakers - ESPN
Whimsical Sport Illustrations
93
653
3
Published:
user's avatar
Rafael Alvarez

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Rafael Alvarez
    Berlin, Germany

    Whimsical Sport Illustrations

    93
    653
    3
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields