Culture Amp Identity

The universal language

Most organisations have mastered the languages of process, finance and technology – which means the best way to gain a competitive advantage is to master the language of humanity. Reminding the market of this – and focusing Culture Amp’s brand on their unrivalled understanding of how business and humanity intersect – was key to clarifying their immense relevance and impact.



We repositioned Culture Amp to be truly people ﬁrst, refocusing their brand on their greatest assets - their foundation of rigorous people science and community.



This was the message that had to be seen, had to be heard, and had to be felt: to create a better world of work, the world of work needs to learn how to speak human.