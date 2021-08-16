



Type design & Graphic design : My Name is Wendy. 2021

The Baker typeface is based on the Pogliotte typeface created by the studio in 2007 inspired by notes and musical scores. The baker is a real hymn to decorative art & cultural aesthetics of the 20s & 30s. Her name is a tribute to the great artist Josephine Baker.

This typeface was created in 2 versions : Regular & Extended.

Soon available ! Don't hesitate to contact us.



