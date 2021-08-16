Kyrgyzstan - The Wild & Remote





It’s only 3 years ago since I first visited Kyrgyzstan for the first time. I remember browsing photos of the country before that and I couldn’t find a lot. Now, a few years later, I really notice the increase of popularity. Every time I visited I teamed up with my friends of Visit Karakol who have the same spirit as me: visit new places, explore, and capture the beauty of this country. Together we discovered a lot. Throughout the years we visit a different area of the country every time: some areas that we never ever visited, and some that my friends had explored themselves. Two years ago I explored new canyons scouted from Google Earth and brought CNN travel with me for a week on the trip. Now, one of those canyons that we named ‘Canyons of Forgotten Rivers’ is a hot spot and local tour agencies even organise day tours from it from the capital of Bishkek.





It’s a nice feeling when you directly play part in the development of tourism yourself. After my first ‘viral’ photo series of Kyrgyzstan, that also appeared on CNN and Lonely Planet, Lonely planet immediately added it to the top 10 list of countries to visit. Coincidence? Maybe. But I could see the country was getting popular by the year. Now, a few years later, we can see many more tourists and photographers visiting to see the beauty themselves. Places in Kyrgyzstan have a special atmosphere to them. Some are only being visited by a handful of people each year. You need effort and dedication to get to them, and in many cases special permits as they’re on the border with either China or Kazakhstan.





This year I spent about 1.5 months in the country. For the people that don’t know: This is the country where my girlfriend Bermet is from. Every time I combine family time with exploring new places. It’s a nice balance of on one side very active exploring and taking photos, and on the other: relaxation with the family. Kyrgyzstan had a difficult time last year during COVID. We and especially the family got hit by multiple deaths, and Bermet unfortunately lost her mother that she was very close with. These were (and still are) very difficult times for the family and little by little we start to pick up daily life again, with a hole in the heart. Even though her English wasn’t great and my Kyrgyz isn’t great either, we still communicated. She would also always comment on my photos, often saying something in Russian that I didn’t understand. But her favourites were always my photos with flowers. This is something we really had in common: our love for flowers. And when I take a photo of beautiful flowers, I think of her.





This year my main plan was visit a remote area in the south. My friends of Visit Karakol had been there a couple of times and wanted to show it to me. It’s a valley near the border of China that’s very remote. Just me, Timur and Farhad and our Toyota Landcruiser, for 1 week in the wilderness. It was a wild adventure with not the best weather for photography. Days of rain, or pure sunshine without a single cloud. But we had a great time. We didn’t see any people for a week, no internet, no electricity, nothing. Wild mountains, crazy roads (actually you can’t really call them roads), crystal clear lakes, and good company.





That trip was really an experience. We slept in our tent with sometimes temperatures below zero degrees. We crossed passes and rivers with the Landcruiser that I thought was simply impossible. We drove hours completely offroad to get to the glacier of Peak Kyzyl Asker and somehow made it. We crashed drones and somehow found them again. In the end, we made it. I have to say that some times I really had my doubts, but my friends knew what they were doing. And if we really needed help (that would be days away) we always had the satellite phone.





Next to this I also did many small other trips, to sometimes places I already visited, or day trips to new locations. I’ll show them all in this article. I also visited Khan Tengri Basecamp (that I have been wanting to visit for years), home to climbers that climb the incredible mountains around, like Khan Tengri (7020m) and Peak Pobeda (7439m). Flying here with an old soviet helicopter (from Aksai Travel) and staying here for a few days was a crazy experience. Every day we experienced all 4 seasons, waking up in a white wonderland after a night with snow, followed by getting burned by the strong sun, rain, that came in from the valleys around every day: basically everything. Staying here with my brother (that came to visit for a week) , taking photos and talking with all the climbers was also something special.





As usual, I had to extend my stay here because I simply didn’t have enough time. And while COVID cases were very high in the Netherlands at some point, I also really didn’t have any urge to go back any time soon. On top of that, family kept inviting us to go to some places, see their roots and eat nice food. Who could say no to that?



