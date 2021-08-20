Higantes x Duwendes | Filipino Character Designs

Higantes x Duwendes
A series of character designs juxtaposing Duwendes (Philippine dwarf) and Higantes (giant papier-mâché puppets of Higantes Festival).
Introduction:
The Duwendes’ (dwarfs) created their Higantes (giants) simulacra to reflect the size of their dreams. Wrought out loot…borrowed… from their human neighbors, each construct combined with a fragment of the ancient being’s life force— resulting in an extremely personal (and often) dangerous pact with still-unclear magiks.
Summoned in public only during the direst of circumstances, Duwendes capable of such summoning feats often spar with one another in controlled environments - and rise in the Duwende hierarchy as defined by distinctive sashes. Each decorative band also serves a utilitarian purpose - serving as a badge for access from the Duwende’s secret realms, into the world of humans.
Piña Higantes
Duwende Name: Yna, (Human with Dwarfism)
Higantes Name: Flordeliza
Yna’s Higante first awoke deep in the shaded glades of Dangwa. Such a feat was considered impossible, for Yna herself is human, but somewhere along the lineage of this humble flower vendor - duwende magic seeped into her psyche, growing, nourished by the magic of Dangwa, til one day away from the prying eyes of bargain hunters and funeral flower resellers, Flordeliza arose.
Piña Higantes excels in mid-range combat, flourishing Abaniko blades both for attack and defense. In stark contrast to Yna’s cheerful, open nature, Flordeliza handles herself with the grace and gravitas of a high-born lady, commanding the battlefield like a Donya would during a Sarsuwela. And she is just as breathtaking. With Yna taking care to change her flowery regalia daily, Flordeliza’s master unknowingly imbues her Higantes with the emotional power to push herself in combat well past known limits - a testament to the adage that kindness is stronger than sheer brutality.
Chino Higantes
Duwende Name: Honesto (Green Duwende)
Higantes Name: Kulas
The Green Duwendes of the Great Central Luzon Plains are known to live solitary, happy-go-lucky lifestyles. And for the loner Honesto, this suited him just fine. He wandered alone, ate alone, he even observed humans secretly, all by himself.
Til some equally clever humans decided to trap Honesto in a field of dried palm leaves. Thinking quickly, he attempted to summon a Higante - desperately pleading with the Green Duwende’s deities for support. They answered in the form of a towering swordsman Higante— Kulas— whose presence was enough to send the humans scampering.
The two have been fast friends ever since then, with Honesto being his kind-hearted, charming, somewhat gullible self, complimented by Kulas’ fatherly, protective, and overly cautious demeanor.
The two are known as the protector of the plains - the chino-bound, palm leaf-armored giant shielding farmers from renegade aswangs, abusive humans, and whole thunderstorms. Sometimes, the duo even represents the Green Duwende community in Higantes Brawl tournaments.
Vakul Higantes
Duwende Name: Uyugan (White Duwende)
Higantes Name: Mavakes
Living simple, peaceful lives sheltered in the northernmost, storm-lashed reaches of the Philippines, the White Duwendes of Batanes are heirs to some of the strongest defense-class magiks in the land.
One such White Duwende, a soft-spoken boy by the name of Uyugan, managed to craft his Higantes with such a level of protection that Mavakes’ bilao shield can not only turn any blade, but his senses also include knowing if any of Uyugan’s family is in danger.
While both touched and impressed at their son’s skill, Uyugan’s family has sent him south to join the Higante’s Brawl— hoping that the experience will help their son come of out his shell, and realize his true potential.
Capiz Higantes
Duwende Name: Inigo (Black Duwende)
Higantes Name: Antonio
Cloistered in the hallowed halls of Vigan’s Cathedral - the duwende Inigo is heir to the lancer-Higantes Antonio. Rumored to be a bastard of both local and foreign magiks, Antonio lumbers across the battlefield like a walking fortress, complete with Capiz window armor.
Wielding illusion-based magiks, as well as the payong-lance Toledo - Inigo and his Higantes are only deployed on the most serious of matters, befitting his station as the highest among the Black Duwende elite. Secretly however, Inigo aspires to his brother’s example as a master Duwende brawler— a sentiment known to Antonio, who uses his brilliant tactical mind to help his young master.
Okir Higantes
Duwende Name: Amera (Red Duwende)
Higantes Name: Amer
The Red Duwendes are known as the nomadic sea tribes of Lanao. Masters of the waves, these hardy folk have lived for centuries reading the times and tides— navigating their way through history relatively unscathed. And yet the march of technology, as well as the encroachment of man, has repeatedly threatened their way of life in a way that goes beyond survival. For as generations go, they are losing their identity.
A fiery yet level-headed and confident member of the Red Duwende’s chief caste, Amera, sought to halt his race’s decline by summoning a Higantes that embodied his culture’s best aspects. Amer was thus born. Capable of reshaping wood into almost any form, the movement-based Higante Amer displays a deep affinity for the sea nomad’s heritage. But beyond that, it has also developed self-awareness, implicitly understanding that she herself is part of the heritage her master wishes to preserve.
This has given Amer something extremely rare amongst Higantes, purpose-- which has often carried the two to victory on oh so many brawls.
