Higantes x Duwendes | Filipino Character Designs

Okir Higantes



Duwende Name: Amera (Red Duwende)

Higantes Name: Amer



The Red Duwendes are known as the nomadic sea tribes of Lanao. Masters of the waves, these hardy folk have lived for centuries reading the times and tides— navigating their way through history relatively unscathed. And yet the march of technology, as well as the encroachment of man, has repeatedly threatened their way of life in a way that goes beyond survival. For as generations go, they are losing their identity.



A fiery yet level-headed and confident member of the Red Duwende’s chief caste, Amera, sought to halt his race’s decline by summoning a Higantes that embodied his culture’s best aspects. Amer was thus born. Capable of reshaping wood into almost any form, the movement-based Higante Amer displays a deep affinity for the sea nomad’s heritage. But beyond that, it has also developed self-awareness, implicitly understanding that she herself is part of the heritage her master wishes to preserve.



This has given Amer something extremely rare amongst Higantes, purpose-- which has often carried the two to victory on oh so many brawls.