Louis Vuitton Trunk 029/200

Louis Vuitton 200 - 029
Optical Arts were invited to join 199 other visionaries in celebrating the 200th birthday of Louis Vuitton.
The brief was to use the concept of the classic LV trunk as a starting point, a blank canvas for each artist’s ideas.
Our offering for the LV200 project is a visual metaphor of the creative process.
It shows the story of the creation of a piece, the evolution of an idea, a never ending journey assembling, deforming, reinterpreting, destroying, regenerating.
The LV trunk is used here as an architectural element, forming an exhibition space but also as a brick, a structural element used to create something bigger.
This is a multi format project, including a film, a sculpture and a series of still images.
Credits
Creative Direction & Production: Optical Arts
Direction & Design: Fabrice Le Nezet
Executive Producer: Hannah May
3D Artist: Izaak Pardey
3D Artist: Ariel Lu
2D Supervisor: Miguel Wratten
Sound Design: Sonjay Prabhakar
Film & Photography: Joe Jackson
Retouching & Grade: Martin Pryor
Model Fabrication: Made Workshop