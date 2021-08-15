Louis Vuitton Trunk 029/200

Optical Arts were invited to join 199 other visionaries in celebrating the 200th birthday of Louis Vuitton.



The brief was to use the concept of the classic LV trunk as a starting point, a blank canvas for each artist’s ideas.



Our offering for the LV200 project is a visual metaphor of the creative process.

It shows the story of the creation of a piece, the evolution of an idea, a never ending journey assembling, deforming, reinterpreting, destroying, regenerating.



The LV trunk is used here as an architectural element, forming an exhibition space but also as a brick, a structural element used to create something bigger.

This is a multi format project, including a film, a sculpture and a series of still images.