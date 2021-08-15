Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Louis Vuitton Trunk 029/200
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Louis Vuitton 200 - 029

Optical Arts were invited to join 199 other visionaries in celebrating the 200th birthday of Louis Vuitton. 

The brief was to use the concept of the classic LV trunk as a starting point, a blank canvas for each artist’s ideas.

Our offering for the LV200 project is a visual metaphor of the creative process.
It shows the story of the creation of a piece, the evolution of an idea, a never ending journey assembling, deforming, reinterpreting, destroying, regenerating.

The LV trunk is used here as an architectural element, forming an exhibition space but also as a brick, a structural element used to create something bigger.
This is a multi format project, including a film, a sculpture and a series of still images. 
animation architecture art Creative Direction cycles motion design Photography set design still life
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and lego
Image may contain: sky and outdoor
animation architecture art Creative Direction cycles motion design Photography set design still life
Image may contain: wall, screenshot and indoor
Image may contain: window, screenshot and indoor
animation architecture art Creative Direction cycles motion design Photography set design still life
Image may contain: lego, sketch and gun
animation architecture art Creative Direction cycles motion design Photography set design still life
Credits
Creative Direction & Production: Optical Arts
Direction & Design: Fabrice Le Nezet
Executive Producer: Hannah May
3D Artist: Izaak Pardey
3D Artist: Ariel Lu
2D Supervisor: Miguel Wratten
Sound Design: Sonjay Prabhakar
Film & Photography: Joe Jackson
Retouching & Grade: Martin Pryor
Model Fabrication: Made Workshop
Louis Vuitton Trunk 029/200
81
302
4
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Miguel Wratten London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Joseph Jackson London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Fabrice Le Nezet London, United Kingdom

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Optical Arts London, United Kingdom

    Louis Vuitton Trunk 029/200

    Optical Arts were invited to join 199 other visionaries in celebrating the 200th birthday of Louis Vuitton The brief was to use the concept of th Read More
    81
    302
    4
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields