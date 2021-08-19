AOKKA VISUAL IDENTITY AND PACKAGING

「独立和自由」是AOKKA的品牌精神，「荒野聚乐部」是AOKKA的品牌概念，是走出去冒险的决心和期待。分享不同的见解和故事，用出格的态度去面对未知，把生活⾥的记录变成宝贵的精神财富。





AOKKA是一个极具戏剧化，并且带给顾客丰富体验的咖啡品牌。用荒野的意向，体验浪漫的⾃由情怀，让大家走进咖啡的丰富视觉。



