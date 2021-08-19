AOKKA VISUAL IDENTITY AND PACKAGING DESIGN
AOKKA STORY
AOKKA品牌主理人Robin是一位热爱咖啡、热衷于户外与记录的实干家.
崇尚自由与浪漫,乐于分享自己的咖啡世界.十年前,他带着摄影师记录了重返澳洲墨尔本的咖啡之旅,让更多的咖啡爱好者了解第三波精品咖啡的故事.
Design Concept
荒野聚乐部
「独立和自由」是AOKKA的品牌精神，「荒野聚乐部」是AOKKA的品牌概念，是走出去冒险的决心和期待。分享不同的见解和故事，用出格的态度去面对未知，把生活⾥的记录变成宝贵的精神财富。
AOKKA是一个极具戏剧化，并且带给顾客丰富体验的咖啡品牌。用荒野的意向，体验浪漫的⾃由情怀，让大家走进咖啡的丰富视觉。
By introducing the aim of the wild club, Aokka relies on the sensual world of coffee to express the pursuit of independence and freedom, the determination and expectation of being adventurous, and face up to the unknown with an outlandish attitude.
Design & Photography
low key Design
Yaear
2021
Our graphics open the door for brands to connect with people.