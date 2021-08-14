Cardinal&Margo
Renewal of the corporate identity of the Moscow hat manufactory after 8 years. The new logo has become more confident, more mature, more modern, got a grotesque style and got rid of unnecessary serif elements.
The symbol ampersand has become simpler and more compact, has moved away different forms and has become more expressive due to copyright. Now he has a direct dialogue, gives advice, talks in more detail about the composition and production of hats.
The factory now has new patterns "goose foot" and "checkerboard", based on a shape of the hat's silhouette. As an additional graphics there are illustration with all types hats with historical and fashionable remarks.