Cardinal&Margo





Renewal of the corporate identity of the Moscow hat manufactory after 8 years . The new logo has become more confident, more mature, more modern, got a grotesque style and got rid of unnecessary serif elements.





The symbol ampersand has become simpler and more compact, has moved away different forms and has become more expressive due to copyright. Now he has a direct dialogue, gives advice, talks in more detail about the composition and production of hats.