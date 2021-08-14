Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Cardinal&Margo
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Cardinal&Margo

Renewal of the corporate identity of the Moscow hat manufactory after 8 years. The new logo has become more confident, more mature, more modern, got a grotesque style and got rid of unnecessary serif elements.

The symbol ampersand has become simpler and more compact, has moved away different forms and has become more expressive due to copyright. Now he has a direct dialogue, gives advice, talks in more detail about the composition and production of hats.
The factory now has new patterns "goose foot" and "checkerboard", based on a shape of the hat's silhouette. As an additional graphics there are illustration with all types hats with historical and fashionable remarks.
Image may contain: fashion accessory and hat
Image may contain: sketch
Image may contain: fashion accessory, indoor and headdress
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: illustration
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: wall
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: person, hat and fashion accessory
Image may contain: building, outdoor and person
Image may contain: sketch
Image may contain: footwear, person and boot
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and cartoon
Cardinal&Margo
258
795
34
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Vladimir Lifanov Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Alena Soléna Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Irina Sakharova Moscow, Russian Federation

    Cardinal&Margo

    258
    795
    34
    Published:

    Creative Fields