Costa Nova
Costa Nova in Ilhavo, Portugal, is a tiny village located in the north center of Portugal, between the ria (in Portuguese means river with salted water) and the Atlantic Ocean.
The project focuses on striped painted houses, which are the most iconic part of the village. The photographs display the homes in their entirety, some details, and perspective games. The bright colors underline the light-heartedness and freshness of Costa Nova, recalling the summer atmosphere typical of a seaside resort. Despite the great tourist flow, the original inhabitants of Costa Nova can still be found, especially in the inner part of the city, immersed in reality far away from that which surrounds them.
