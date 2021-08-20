Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Costa Nova
Multiple Owners
Three houses in Costa Nova with different colors of stripes.





Costa Nova

Costa Nova in Ilhavo, Portugal, is a tiny village located in the north center of Portugal, between the ria (in Portuguese means river with salted water) and the Atlantic Ocean.

The project focuses on striped painted houses, which are the most iconic part of the village. The photographs display the homes in their entirety, some details, and perspective games. The bright colors underline the light-heartedness and freshness of Costa Nova, recalling the summer atmosphere typical of a seaside resort. Despite the great tourist flow, the original inhabitants of Costa Nova can still be found, especially in the inner part of the city, immersed in reality far away from that which surrounds them.








a lovely bar along Costa Nova's main road
The seafront of Costa Nova
Frontal view of some lovely houses in Costa Nova





Costa Nova
Published:

    Owners

    Tiago Marques Milan, Italy
    Tania De Pascalis Milan, Italy

    Project Made For

    Tiago & Tania Milano, Italy

    Published:

