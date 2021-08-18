HP The Edge

Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Duncan Elms
Joan, came to us with a fantastic brief for a campaign that would visualize a more optimistic tomorrow and take the viewer on a tour through a wonderful world of innovation that HPE is a resident of.
3D 3D Motion Design after effects animation C4D， cinema 4d motion design， motion graphics octane Render
Agency: JOAN Creative
CCO: Jaime Robinson
ECD: Lauren Costa
CD: Mica Gallino
Copywriter: Mark Svartz
Managing Director: Sarah Collinson
Group Account Director: Shani Athureliya
Senior Producer: Nicole Severi
Producer: KC Van Elslander
Producer: Theresa Reyes
Associate Producer: Victoria Najmy
Director Of Creative Services: Becca Patrick
LIVE ACTION
Production Company: Spoon Films
Director of Photography: Tony Brummer
Live Action Producer: David Wolfson
Post Production
Design Studio: Elastic
Creative Director: Duncan Elms
VFX Lead: Lee Buckley, Alex Silver
Designers: Ethem Cem, Mert Kizilay, Ilya Tselyutin, Gabriel Perez, Carlo Sa, Gryun Kim,
Chris Bjerre
Animators: Alex Silver, Lee Buckley, Yongsub Song, Takayuki Sato, Christian Brown, Evan
Larimore, Blaise Hossain, Alex Braddock, Evan Ausmus
Rigger: Josh Dyer
Editor: Rachel Fowler
Assistant Editor: Emily Morgan
Producers: Katie Buckley & Ashley B. Carey
Production Coordinator: Mitchell Fraser
Head of Production: Kate Berry
Executive Producer: Luke Colson
Managing Director: Jennifer Sofio Hall
