A minty-fresh identity for a totally new approach to oral care. With custom care from the comfort of home and a curated product box made for your mouth only, Wally At Home helps you create a routine that really works. Keep an eye out for Care by Wally—unlimited in-person cleaning and whitening—now open in NYC and coming soon to a city near you.





Wally came to us with a bold plan—reimagining dental and oral care, end-to-end, to create a model that’s smarter, more effective, affordable and enjoyable. The kind that empowers you to transform your mouth and your health, on your terms.





We developed a full strategy to guide the brand identity, with “a better way to a brighter smile” as our positioning. And, we expressed Wally’s irreverent personality, technology-driven approach and thoughtful mission in messaging, starting with the tagline, “Be a smart mouth” and the lead message “See less of your dentist”.





To bring all this to life, we developed a visual identity that feels bright and refreshing, pushing the design to a vibrant, poppy place in considered ways to support the Wally mission. Our logomark feels bold yet friendly, with a subtle smile in the Y. We selected a differentiated, fresh palette and created patterns that highlight the way oral care products like toothpaste, floss and brush bristles resemble W’s. We supported it with photography choices that feel approachable and modern. And we animated it all, bringing additional energy and dynamism to the brand.





Together, these aspects create the full ecosystem of messaging and design that expresses an impactful, meaningful and mission-driven brand.