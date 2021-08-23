HIJ Taller





“H” is for Helena. Helena is the creative mind and the color of the team, she is energetic, organic, and visionary. She is passionate about the artistic side of the theater industry.

“J” is for Juan. Juan is the mastermind behind the projects, he is pragmatic and practical. He is an expert in form and functionality. Juan commands the execution of every single detail involved in a project.

“I” is the element that links and balances both components of the team. “I” is where the magic happens, where strategists are planned, and where new ideas are originated.