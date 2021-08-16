Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Knoblauch Zuhause – Identity
Studio Fabio Biesel
Client: 
Knoblauch is a furnishing company in Markdorf, Germany. One of its divisions is Home. The task was to create an own brand identity for this area. We created a corporate design, from print products to a website and an online store.

Basic Idea:
At home, everything revolves around inspiration and feeling good. Inspiration is fast. Inspiration is dynamic. How would inspiration be easier to visualize than with quick, inspiring strokes? They form the basis for the entire identity. One stroke stands out from the rest. It is hand-drawn and represents the personal in each of us. The imperfect. The result is a clear, simple and adaptable design that is also super easy to play with in all digital formats.

DESIGN AND ART DIRECTION: Studio Fabio Biesel 
WORDING AND CREATIVE DORECTION: Bettina Stähle & Studio Fabio Biesel 
STUDIOFABIOBIESEL.COM 
