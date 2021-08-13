Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Like flying
Tiina Törmänen
How surreal, but this is real! School of perch in a lake surrounded by blooming algae.
Only minor contrast and a few basic settings in Lightroom.

2021, Lapland, Finland. 
Copyright ©Tiina Törmänen | All rights reserved. 2021




