InstruMMents
Mobile App
Task
Design companion iOS and Android apps that will sync with
the device via Bluetooth and allow users to capture, store,
and share 2D/3D dimensions.
Project scope
Branding and product design of iOS and Android apps.
Year
08.2016 – 06.2017
2D Mode
We want the app and device to be a professional tool, so user experience and user interface should be following the primary function: to give quick access to the display with measurements without any distraction. All the important functions are one tap away: switch 3D/2D mode, history, change units, and sharing results.
3D Mode
3D capturing mode is available right away from the Home screen. Captured dimensions are available to download as DXF or STP files to a desktop.