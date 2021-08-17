Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
InstruMMents mobile app
Multiple Owners
InstruMMents 
Mobile App


Task 
Design companion iOS and Android apps that will sync with 
the device via Bluetooth and allow users to capture, store,
and share 2D/3D dimensions.

Project scope
Branding and product design of iOS and Android apps.

Year
08.2016 – 06.2017




  





2D Mode

We want the app and device to be a professional tool, so user experience and user interface should be following the primary function: to give quick access to the display with measurements without any distraction. All the important functions are one tap away: switch 3D/2D mode, history, change units, and sharing results.




3D Mode

​​​​​​​3D capturing mode is available right away from the Home screen. Captured dimensions are available to download as DXF or STP files to a desktop.



