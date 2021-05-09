Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
The RaDD
Mubien Brands®
​​​​​​​Soon to be a new office, lab, and retail space, The Research and Development District (The RaDD) represents the largest urban commercial waterfront site along California’s Pacific Coast.

The name “RaDD” is a play on words with the urban expression “RAD = cool”. The visual identity is developed to feature the versatility of the place, blending different elements of the science, military, and urban culture: the α (Alpha), a symbol used on science and leadership, the American Flag, used as grid to represent San Diego as a Gateway to the United States, the Morse Code as a nod to the American Naval Roots, and the Urban Lifestyle to highlight the RaDD’s location as the “it” destination.


building Graffiti identity mubien RADD realestate Sandiego tag theradd waterfront
Agency: Mubien Brands / Workshop Built
Creative Direction: David Mubien
Art Direction: Javier Ochoa, Daniel Iglesias, David Mubien
UI/UX: Javier Ochoa
Motion: Daniel Iglesias

