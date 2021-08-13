LOL Esports Rebrand

Working with the Riot Esports team The New Company reimagined the identity of the most influential game and Esport of all-time, League of Legends.
After 10 years as the largest and most successful game on the planet, it was an opportunity to signal a new era by injecting fresh, bold energy that unites sport and fantasy.
The core identity was simplified to a single color and typeface to highlight its iconic stature, then made modular and dynamic through layout and motion principles that incorporate the players, champions and teams. The global reach of the game means it was essential that the system could expand and retract to meet the needs of different surfaces and activations.
The result is a modern, flexible and iconic visual identity system that we hope will see LOL continue its dominance for the next decade.
Credits ↓
Matt Luckhurst, Executive Creative Director, Jules Tardy, Creative Director, Will Geddes, Design Director, Scott Lahn, Producer, Seth Mroczka, President, Pretty Nice, Motion Design, Mikey Kelley, Motion
CATK 3D Development
Maik Bluhm, Sebastian Gerbert
Riot: David Jung, Global Head of Art, Cassie Jo Dull, Senior Creative Services Manager, Carrie Dunn, Global Creative Director of LoL Esports, James Carmichael, Senior Brand Manager, Leif Eng, Brand Manager, Vince Than, Visual Designer
