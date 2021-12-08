AZ Museum. E-commerce













AZ Museum is a private museum in the center of Moscow, named after the initials of legendary Soviet avant-garde artist Anatoly Zverev. “Our best sketcher”—or the “Russian Van Gogh,” as he was alternately called—went against the system, painting and drawing with anything that came to hand and wherever inspiration struck, turning his entire life into a creative act. Zverev’s style, openness to everything new, conceptual strength and ultra-

contemporary perspective all factored into our design for the museum’s new style guide and website, and we didn’t forget them as we set to work on their new online store.













