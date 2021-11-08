Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
#VersionaThyssen 2019
relajaelcoco studio
#VersionaThyssen 2019
National Museum Thyssen Bornemisza came to us with the need of a graphic system for their event: Versiona Thyssen. A youth competition that proposes to make versions of some of their most famous pieces with no restrictions in terms of technique: from photography, to 3D, performance, painting, etc.

Our main goal was to create a system that helped the museum to visually communicate with a younger approach to a target between 17 to 35 years old.​​​​​​​
We decided to use distortions and glitch to personalise one of the adapted pieces. The result is a modern intervention over a classic piece using digital distortions and geometric shapes.​​​​​​​
Above all the promotional graphic content for the competition, there were several physical events where winners were announced and where visitors could have a general overview of the original paintings and the participants' versions.
