VersionaThyssen 2019

National Museum Thyssen Bornemisza came to us with the need of a graphic system for their event: Versiona Thyssen. A youth competition that proposes to make versions of some of their most famous pieces with no restrictions in terms of technique: from photography, to 3D, performance, painting, etc.

‍

Our main goal was to create a system that helped the museum to visually communicate with a younger approach to a target between 17 to 35 years old.​​​​​​​

