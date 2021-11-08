#VersionaThyssen 2019
National Museum Thyssen Bornemisza came to us with the need of a graphic system for their event: Versiona Thyssen. A youth competition that proposes to make versions of some of their most famous pieces with no restrictions in terms of technique: from photography, to 3D, performance, painting, etc.
Our main goal was to create a system that helped the museum to visually communicate with a younger approach to a target between 17 to 35 years old.
We decided to use distortions and glitch to personalise one of the adapted pieces. The result is a modern intervention over a classic piece using digital distortions and geometric shapes.
Above all the promotional graphic content for the competition, there were several physical events where winners were announced and where visitors could have a general overview of the original paintings and the participants' versions.