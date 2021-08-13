The Media Bar
The Client
The Media Bar is an agency specialized in brand strategy with a boutique approach. Their work is recognized for producing personalized experiences that are backed by years of execution and insight with groundbreaking results. As in mixology, The Media Bar prepares its projects with the best ingredients mixed with care and attention to create a personalized, innovative and differentiated service.
The Objective
Design a website that transmits the agency's vocational experience to users in an informal way through interactions and illustrations based on the differentiating qualities of its processes and services.
The Solution
By considering TMB's minimalist brand as an absolute reference, we created leading interactions throughout the site. Being a boutique agency, we identified the need to develop elements that differentiate the site from its competitors. With this objective, we designed a friendly and functional navigation for the end user.
For the art direction, we created illustrations showing the studio processes highlighting the characteristics that make them unique and different.
El Cliente
The Media Bar es una agencia especializada en estrategia de marca con un enfoque boutique. Su trabajo se reconoce por producir experiencias personalizadas que son respaldadas por años de ejecución y conocimiento con resultados innovadores. Como en la mixología, The Media Bar prepara sus proyectos con los mejores ingredientes mezclados con atención y cuidado para crear un servicio personalizado, innovador y diferenciado.
El Objetivo
Diseñar un sitio que transmita la experiencia vocacional de la agencia a los usuarios de una manera informal a través de interacciones e ilustraciones basadas en las cualidades diferenciadoras de sus procesos y servicios.
La Solución
Al considerar como referencia absoluta la marca minimalista de TMB, creamos interacciones protagónicas en todo el sitio. Al ser una agencia boutique, identificamos la necesidad de desarrollar elementos que diferencian al sitio del de sus competidores. Con este objetivo, diseñamos una navegación amigable y funcional para el usuario final.
Para la dirección de arte, creamos ilustraciones mostrando los procesos del estudio resaltando las características que los hacen únicos y diferentes.