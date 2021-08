Art month in Iceland

Here's a little summary of two art projects inspired by a month guesting at SIM residency in Reykjavik and travelling around the country.My favourite thing is getting to know a new culture, a new natural environment and history of a place in general. I go to residencies and visit new countries without knowing what I will find there and what will serve as inspiration source for another one of my projects.In Iceland, inspiration mainly came from the abundance of textures, colours and shapes that can easily be found anywhere in the country. The landscapes are alien and unique: lava fields, blue glacier lagoons, black sand beaches with misshapen icey diamonds, steep green cliffs and erupting volcanos. I've put the textures and shapes I collected during my travels into various projects and, in a way, painted the portrait of Iceland itself.