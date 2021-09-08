Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Red beds
Jonas daley
color Danxia Landform Northwest Red beds Zhangye 七彩丹霞 丹霞地貌 壁纸 西北 魔幻现实
Red beds

Developed during the Jurassic and the Tertiary period, it is a red rock system developed and formed in the Himalayan orogeny. With the uplift of the Earth's crust and the hillside retreated mainly through the collapse process. The remaining red sandstone has formed isolated strange rocks and stones after long-term weathering, exfoliation and water erosion.
發育於侏羅紀至第三紀時期，是喜馬拉雅造山運動中，發育形成的紅色岩系，隨著地殼的抬升、山坡以崩塌過程為主而後退，保留下來的紅色砂岩，經長期的風化剝離和流水侵蝕，形成了孤立的奇岩怪石。
