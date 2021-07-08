Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Various Illustrations 2021
Aleksandar Savić
Behance.net
ILLUSTRATION portrait vector
ILLUSTRATION portrait vector
An opener spread and two smaller illustration for the article in Which magazine about the physical background of the Internet – millions of miles of cables and the whole infrastructure and engineering behind that complex network.
ILLUSTRATION portrait vector
ILLUSTRATION portrait vector
Amprion, one of the four transmission system operators for electricity in Germany, commissioned me to illustrate two portraits for their 2020 annual report.

AD: Barbara Jeanneret


ILLUSTRATION portrait vector
Illustration for McDonalds Austria Facebook campaign which shows the complex network of 40.000 different companies that supply McDonald's with their products. It was set to be produced as a 40.000 huge 5x2.5m puzzle which would be on the wall of a new restaurant in Austria and also as a 400 piece smaller version.

AD: Bianca Krutzler, Lukas Mally-Ritter, Viktoria Bierbaumer



ILLUSTRATION portrait vector
ILLUSTRATION portrait vector
ILLUSTRATION portrait vector



A set of portraits for Audi's 2021 sustainability report.

AD: Maria Eßer



ILLUSTRATION portrait vector
ILLUSTRATION portrait vector
ILLUSTRATION portrait vector



Wiener Stadtwerke is the main infrastructure company of Vienna and it tries to make the city smarter and more environmental friendly. In an effort to reduce traffic, they want to make shops that make sharing with other people in neighbourhood more convenient. Therefore they build lockers – the so called „WienBox“ which can easily be rented via a mobile app. These lockers can be used to share stuff with friends, pick up deliveries, pick up stuff from shops, lock your private belongings etc.

I made one big illustration as a part of the WienBox branding, with it's different parts to be cropped and used across different formats.

AD: Gerd Haselsteiner
Various Illustrations 2021
92
385
6
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Aleksandar Savić Belgrade, Serbia

    Various Illustrations 2021

    92
    385
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields