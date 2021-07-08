Various Illustrations 2021













Wiener Stadtwerke is the main infrastructure company of Vienna and it tries to make the city smarter and more environmental friendly. In an effort to reduce traffic, they want to make shops that make sharing with other people in neighbourhood more convenient. Therefore they build lockers – the so called „WienBox“ which can easily be rented via a mobile app. These lockers can be used to share stuff with friends, pick up deliveries, pick up stuff from shops, lock your private belongings etc.





I made one big illustration as a part of the WienBox branding, with it's different parts to be cropped and used across different formats.



