Linea es un estudio de arquitectura versátil que trabaja en proyectos y obras de distintas escalas. Se encuentra siempre en constante movimiento. Cambia de lugar y de forma, persigue el impulso, la simpleza y la experimentación. El diseño de la identidad representa la proyección y el recorrido de las ideas que se visualizan en todas las instancias de proyecto.





Linea is a versatile architecture studio that works on projects of different scales. It is always in constant motion. It changes place and shape, it pursues the impulse, the simplicity and the experimentation. The brand identity design represents the projection and travel of the ideas that are displayed in all the project instances.













