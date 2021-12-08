Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Linea
Un Barco
Behance.net
architecture architecture design arquitectura brand brand identity branding diseño identidade visual logo marca



ESP
Linea es un estudio de arquitectura versátil que trabaja en proyectos y obras de distintas escalas.  Se encuentra siempre en constante movimiento. Cambia de lugar y de forma, persigue el impulso, la simpleza y la experimentación. El diseño de la identidad representa la proyección y el recorrido de las ideas que se visualizan en todas las instancias de proyecto. 

ENG
Linea is a versatile architecture studio that works on projects of different scales. It is always in constant motion. It changes place and shape, it pursues the impulse, the simplicity and the experimentation. The brand identity design represents the projection and travel of the ideas that are displayed in all the project instances.




architecture architecture design arquitectura brand brand identity branding diseño identidade visual logo marca
architecture architecture design arquitectura brand brand identity branding diseño identidade visual logo marca
architecture architecture design arquitectura brand brand identity branding diseño identidade visual logo marca
architecture architecture design arquitectura brand brand identity branding diseño identidade visual logo marca
architecture architecture design arquitectura brand brand identity branding diseño identidade visual logo marca
architecture architecture design arquitectura brand brand identity branding diseño identidade visual logo marca
architecture architecture design arquitectura brand brand identity branding diseño identidade visual logo marca
architecture architecture design arquitectura brand brand identity branding diseño identidade visual logo marca
architecture architecture design arquitectura brand brand identity branding diseño identidade visual logo marca
architecture architecture design arquitectura brand brand identity branding diseño identidade visual logo marca


Client: Estudio Linea
Branding: Un Barco - IG @unbarco.estudio
Motion Graphics: Juan R Lage - IG @juanrlag

2021
Argentina



Linea
136
729
13
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Un Barco Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Linea

    136
    729
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields