Microsoft Azure - Everywhere & Nowhere
Multiple Owners
Microsoft Azure —
Everywhere & Nowhere


Microsoft Cloud Services Azure is celebrating 10 years in 2021. 
To imprint this remarkable milestone in time, Azure's design team 
is rebranding and launching a new positioning for this next chapter. 
To kick off the effort, Microsoft C+AI Studios reached 
out to Rise New York to concept, design and craft this vision 
to life in an outstanding 60s manifesto film.


An invisible driving force
that enables businesses
all over the world

The main goal when delivering the briefing to RISE's team was that we nurtured the creative side of what's possible with this product. The script tells the story of how possibilities are born out of a singular thought, a voice that only innovative minds can hear, and it takes you through their journey to becoming real.


An optimistic, conversational, and thoughtful tone

Mixed in with beautiful cinematic sound design and delivered by multiple voices, the voice-over casts sounds of people from all over the world — diverse in ethnicity, gender, accents, and age.


An epic narrative that introduces the new branding through the lenses 
of an abstract world


As a result, this beautifully crafted journey takes the viewer through 
an abstract and absolutely gorgeous scenery in a world full of possibilities — the world of Azure


The People Behind


CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: FLAVIO VIDIGAL
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: ANDRE POLI
FILM DIRECTOR: ANDRE HOLZMEISTER
FILM CO-DIRECTOR: FLAVIO MONTIEL
DESIGN DIRECTOR: FLAVIO MONTIEL
MOTION DESIGNER / 3D ARTIST: LEANDRO BELTRAN
MOTION DESIGNER / 3D ARTIST: MAU BORBA
MOTION DESIGNER / 3D ARTIST: VINICIUS LAVOR
STORYBOARD ARTIST: ROGERIO PHUL
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: ETIENNE DU JARDIN
PRODUCER: MATHEUS NOBRE
MANAGING DIRECTOR: PEDRO VIDIGAL
CLIENT: MICROSOFT C+AI STUDIOS
SOUND DESIGN: COMBUSTION
    Tools

    Creative Fields