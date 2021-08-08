Microsoft Azure —
Everywhere & Nowhere
Microsoft Cloud Services Azure is celebrating 10 years in 2021.
To imprint this remarkable milestone in time, Azure's design team
is rebranding and launching a new positioning for this next chapter.
To kick off the effort, Microsoft C+AI Studios reached
out to Rise New York to concept, design and craft this vision
to life in an outstanding 60s manifesto film.
An invisible driving force
that enables businesses
all over the world
The main goal when delivering the briefing to RISE's team was that we nurtured the creative side of what's possible with this product. The script tells the story of how possibilities are born out of a singular thought, a voice that only innovative minds can hear, and it takes you through their journey to becoming real.
An optimistic, conversational, and thoughtful tone
Mixed in with beautiful cinematic sound design and delivered by multiple voices, the voice-over casts sounds of people from all over the world — diverse in ethnicity, gender, accents, and age.
An epic narrative that introduces the new branding through the lenses
of an abstract world
As a result, this beautifully crafted journey takes the viewer through
an abstract and absolutely gorgeous scenery in a world full of possibilities — the world of Azure
