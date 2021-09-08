Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
The Austrian Ocean Race Project - Branding
moodley design
T H E   A U S T R I A N   O C E A N   R A C E   P R O J E C T
Climbing the Ocean

When a team from the land of high mountains embarks 
on the toughest adventure on the high seas, there must be 
something big behind it. And it is. The Austrian Ocean Race 
Project sets sail for those who are committed to 
protecting the world's oceans.
C R E D I T S
Client: The Austrian Ocean Race Projects
Design Director: Stefan Unger
Concept: Xaver Kettele
Graphic Design: Adam Katyi
Photography: Andre Carmo, Stefan Leitner, Julian Pircher, Eike Schurr, Unsplash Waldemar Brandt, Unsplash Mattias Milos
