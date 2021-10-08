



There are also art interventions on the platforms like social media. Created as a Facebook group or an Instagram profile, they question the behavior patterns that are expected on these platforms and reflect on their influence on users. One of the most notable works in this genre was made by Amalia Ulman who, in 2014, staged an online performance in which she posed as a heroine going through a nervous breakdown and, eventually, healing. Being extracted from the platform, the work loses its context and its credibility: we perceive it with a slightly different mindset, as we are there to look at something labeled as art, not as a regular social media profile.





Another issue with platform-based art is moderation principles on the platform that it uses. Whereas it might be seen as an integral part of the medium, it is still something that can threaten the preservation of works. Seemingly intangible and evergreen, information is something that can disintegrate and alter. Inspired by patterns of interrupted signals and disarrayed structures, we chose distortions as a topic for our exploration.

