Macau Grand Prix Museum

An intuitive design system inspired by the track itself

For The People were brought in to deliver a comprehensive brand overhaul, creating an expansive visual identity that reflects and extends upon the rich history of motorsports. The system needed to flex across all aspects of the visitor experience, from thematic displays of Macau Grand Prix’s (MGP) history, to deconstructed vehicular displays, to interactive interface design and immersive experiences (including driver avatar creation and large screen competitive VR racing). Visitors are able to delve deep and uncover every aspect of the city’s adored motorsports culture.

The first step of this comprehensive project was to craft a brand narrative that set the tone for the experience. Inspired by motorsports, the brand system aimed to connect the energy and power of the sport with clear and engaging information design.

The design system was built to be empathetic to the museum’s space and architecture. We developed a distinct, and flexible system with strong brand presence and broad audience appeal. Exhibition spaces were created with a sense of fluidity between the different distinct areas of the museum program; ceiling lines generate natural flow paths and create an interplay of form and information.