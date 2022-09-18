TOKTOKHAN.DEV Brand Renewal

TOKTOKHAN.DEV is a digital product agency. From May 2021, we proceeded brand renewal redefine the meaning of ‘Toktokhan’ and 'Dev’.

‘Tok-tok-han’ is a same sound that means ‘smart’ in Korean. Being smart isn't just about being intelligent, it's more about pose a question and problem-solving. It refers to an attitude of growth by looking at problems with an open perspective and presenting solutions with unique ideas. ​​​​​​​

