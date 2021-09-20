The True Adventures of Wolfboy movie illustrations

Illustrations for the The True Adventures of Wolfboy movie, a 2019 American coming-of-age film, directed by Martin Krejčí, written by Olivia Dufault, and starring Jaeden Martell, Chloë Sevigny, John Turturro, Chris Messina, and Eve Hewson.
The movie is divided into chapters, and each chapter is introduced by an illustration.
The drafts, pencil drawings and portraits were done for the studio of the artist in the movie (the boy's mother) and are featured in the last scene. Here are some:
The process: a detailed pencil drawing -> diluted acrylic sepia ink -> watercolor:
Character portraits