The Coastal Connections Collection II

THE

COASTAL CONNECTIONS II

COLLECTION





Man's relationship with water has been written into the history books since records began and the reliance on this element is evident in the past and present. “I've always been drawn to water and have explored the technique of long exposure photography for the past few years using man made structures as singular and paired subjects”. This collection of images incorporates minimalist photography and explores the relationship between man and the waters edge. This collection of fine art photographs is part of a much bigger project that concentrates on climate change and what we stand to loose if sea levels continue to rise. A selection of images in this series was awarded 1st place in the 2019 International ND Awards in Seascape / Waterscapes category and 2nd place in the 2018 International Fine Art Photography Awards in the Seascape category.



