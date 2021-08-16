T.S's Coffee Bean Packaging 科学家咖啡豆包装

Packaging of The Scientist’s Coffee Bean Products
科学家咖啡豆产品包装
Packaging, 2021
Creative Director Alex
Art Director Alex
Designer Alex
Client The Scientist Coffee
The Scientist Coffee is a specialty coffee brand, we put forward the concept of coding for the promotion of coffee bean products. That is, numbers substitution for the information of origin, processing and roast degree, Finally, each bean will form a special code. The packaging design of beans is based on this set of codes, we use different paper colors to distinguish beans with different brewing methods, and different hot stamping processes to distinguish single origin and blend.
科学家咖啡是一个精品咖啡品牌，我们为其咖啡豆产品的推广提出了编码的概念， 即用数字代替产地、处理方式、烘焙度等信息，最后每一款豆子都会形成一个特殊的代码。 咖啡豆的包装设计就是基于这套代码展开，我们用不同的纸色来区分不同冲泡方式的豆子，用不同的烫印工艺来区分单一产地和拼配。
Thanks For Watching !