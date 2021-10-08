Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Milanesa Serif
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
We are proud to announce the release of Milanesa Serif,
a new font family in collaboration with Vástago Studio from Colombia.

About the project.
Serif fonts have undergone constant change over time; This has allowed modern shapes to emerge that add expressiveness to each letter, making them fun to use and design.
Milanesa Serif is a typeface family with seven weights that changes the contrast angle in its black version, achieving a particular transition in the different interpolations. Beyond keeping the traditional canon in a serif, Milanesa plays with a modern concept to impose its versatility in different graphic applications.
Milanesa Serif undergoes a metamorphosis in its weights, intensifying its forms and varying its counterforms without losing the sense of the typeface family, perfect for versatile uses such as web design, editorial or packaging, among many others.



    Ale Paul — Sudtipos Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Vastago Studio Cali, Colombia

