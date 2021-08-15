























Since years we work on the decomposition of elements and their connection within a common balance (as in our mechanisms, in certain subjects, but also as a way to conceive the structure of our artworks), so this aspect of our work assumed a new perspective in a period where circumstances obligated everyone to stay separate and interact remotely. We felt that in that moment links and connections became more visible, precisely because they were resisting to the distance, and as well became more evident the connection of a whole humankind, geographically and culturally distant and heterogeneous, but that was facing the same situation in the same moment.

This same unusual global situation highlighted, for a little moment, also how nature reacts to the global balance that humankind imposes to the planet. So on a side we had a potential planetary empathy and the quick evolution of new structures and, on the other side, also the clear demonstration of how direct the relationship between humankind and nature is.



















