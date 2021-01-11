Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Editorial Illustrations
ibrahim rayintakath
__________________________

Illustration for De Correspondent
How do young people deal with grief and what can adults learn from it?
The death of his older brother gave Amir a kind of protective layer. "I now know how to handle grief ."
The Telephone Booth
An abandoned telephone booth turns out to be a sacred space where you could communicate with the afterlife
AD: Isabelle van Hemert
Children on Death and Loss- Illustration for De Correspondent
Part 2 of 'How do children deal with grief and what can adults learn from it?'
To find out, the author talks to children about death, sadness, and loss.
Illustration for De Correspondent
Part 3 from the grief series 'Memory of someone who has left.'​​​​​​​
 Editorial Illustration for Sanity written by Tanmoy Goswami
Radical hope is a powerful idea based on accepting that the world as we know it is falling apart but a better world is possible.
 Editorial Illustration for the Sanity series
UK's 'secretive' police project reopens questions on the nexus of power, racism, and mental health
Illustration for SANITY
The year you healed your therapist- What does it mean to ‘protect’ a client in the post-Covid world?
Illustration for Follow the Money
Article on how the pandemic resulted in unprecedented profits for call centers in the Netherlands.
AD: Lisa van Casand
Illustration for Zetland
"Pressure against the freedom of research"
AD: Julie Ravn Hansen
Some of us are born to fail?
Editorial illustration for an article on researchers trying to solve the riddle of social heritage.
AD: Julie Ravn Hansen
Illustration for Zetland
New technology can save lives, help the climate - and perhaps create wiser children. But the Nobel laureate behind warns against "changing the code of life"
AD: Julie Ravn Hansen
Cover explorations for ARIVU
Some spot illustrations and animated gifs
Rough sketches for ideas and composition


