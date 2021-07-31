Log In
Buglands Comic Strip 02
7/31/2021
Buglands
is my new web comic series that I publish monthly on
Patreon
.
A short clip of the creation process that I post on
Instagram
as Coloring Tuesday.
Ink drawing in progress...
Become part of my
Patreon community
and
get deeper
insights into my work or read and support the monthly Buglands comic
.
Published:
July 29th 2021
Creative Fields
Illustration
Buglands
comic
comicbook
conceptart
Drawing
fantasy
fantasyart
Graphic Novel
ILLUSTRATION
jared muralt
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
