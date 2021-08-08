Rede Globo Sports Illustrations









I designed a set of 7 illustrations for Rede Globo, the biggest broadcast brand in Brazil. The theme is Sports and 2020 Olympic Games was an inspiration. I explored a neon style, different textures and shapes bringing technological characteristics. The sports illustrated are: football, formula-1, basketball, MMA, e-sports, tennis and volleyball.





My role: 2D ilustration, Design

Client: Rede Globo









