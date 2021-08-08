Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Rede Globo Sports Illustrations
Leo Natsume
Original works for Rede Globo, that 
bring the new vibe of Olympic Games 
and tech influence in sports.






Sports illustrations


I designed a set of 7 illustrations for Rede Globo, the biggest broadcast brand in Brazil. The theme is Sports and 2020 Olympic Games was an inspiration. I explored a neon style, different textures and shapes bringing technological characteristics. The sports illustrated are: football, formula-1, basketball, MMA, e-sports, tennis and volleyball. 

My role: 2D ilustration, Design 
Client: Rede Globo 


