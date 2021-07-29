Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Microsoft | Windows 365 Cloud PC
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
2D Animation 3D abstract animation cinema4d design Microsoft motion graphics ux



Tendril was invited to create a launch film and flexible visual system to highlight and envision Microsoft’s new Windows 365 Cloud PC platform and its possibilities.





The film takes us on a journey of discovering this new platform, the features and possibilities of the Cloud and the familiar Windows experience available at the user’s fingertips. Imagine the possibilities of having access to a totally configurable and powerful PC that can be streamed effortlessly to any device, anywhere. Ease, fluidity, security, and power were all characteristics that needed to be expressed through our designs.

We sought to make a clear, informative film that expressed these new features while maintaining an abstract, beautiful world. We wanted to avoid obvious visual metaphors but still convey some sense of cloud-like qualities. The end result is a visualization of the experience of using Windows Cloud PC in a way that feels exciting and fresh but also familiar and not too abstract.


2D Animation 3D abstract animation cinema4d design Microsoft motion graphics ux



Process




follow us on
  facebook / twitter / instagram​​​​​​​
full credits at www.tendril.ca



Microsoft | Windows 365 Cloud PC
1.1k
3.3k
45
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Tendril * Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    user's avatar
    Yeseong Kim Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    user's avatar
    Microsoft Design Redmond, WA, USA
    user's avatar
    Zelig Sound London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Zachary Corzine Los Angeles, CA, USA
    user's avatar
    Aaron Covrett MI, USA
    user's avatar
    superdesigners studio Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Samuel Bohn São Paulo, Brazil
    user's avatar
    Eric Bernal São Paulo, Brazil
    user's avatar
    Tom Crate Copenhagen, Denmark
    user's avatar
    Christoph Strohfeld Berlin, Germany

    Microsoft | Windows 365 Cloud PC

    Tendril was invited to create a launch film and flexible visual system to highlight and envision Microsoft’s new Windows 365 Cloud PC platform an Read More
    1.1k
    3.3k
    45
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives