Chinese Tea Gallery light ver 華茶館輕量版

華茶館茶罐設計輕量版

傳承分享的華茶大館 位於香港的茶葉供應公司，已有50多年的歷史，華茶館於2020年品牌更新，引入世界各地的茶文化至華人市場，使茶文化能夠相互學習、分享。

而我們年輕市場對於茶的接受度逐漸變高，於是對於年輕族群、上班族、學生設想了輕量版設計，內附茶包，無論冷熱、地區都能更加方便使用，以現代潮流的色彩結合幾何線條做設計應用。





Chinese Tea Gallery light ver.

Chinese Tea Gallery is a tea supply company located in Hong Kong with a history of more than 50 years. The brand of Chinese Tea House will be renewed in 2020, introducing tea culture from all over the world to the Chinese market, so that tea culture can learn and share with each other.

The acceptance of tea in our young market is gradually increasing, so for young people, office workers, and students, a lightweight design is envisaged, with tea bags included, which can be more convenient to use regardless of cold or hot and regional, combined with modern colors. Geometric lines for design applications











