Giro d'Italia 2021

24 teams, 184 riders, 21 stages, 3450 kilometers.



“ Giro D’Italia ” is one of the most important world cyclist competitions.

The race passes through different cities and crosses countrysides, hills and slopes, celebrating the heritage of a sport with more than 100 years of history in Italy.

This is an event that moves a huge amount of fans, both cyclist enthusiasts and sport addicts, an event that has a glorious past of undertakings, Gimondi and Mercks, Coppi and Bartali, the legendary Girardengo and Pantani, are just a few examples of this great history.





Rai involved us in the production of the 2021 add, in which we decided to use a style that merges vintage with modern cycling. We wanted to combine the idea of the epic effort of a cyclist during the competition, an effort against himself and the obstacles of the environments, with a vibrant and energetic pop aesthetic that enhances the action.