快手奥力星ORIEstar形象设计 IP DESIGN CHARACTER DESIGN

快手奥力星ORIEstar形象设计
KUAISHOU ORIESTAR IP DESIGN CHARACTER DESIGN
快手奥力星ORIEstar 是快手KID用户体验设计中心新推出的吉祥物,恰逢2020东京奥运会期间,作为快手奥运活动的吉祥物出道,ORIEstar从今年3月份开始启动设计,目前活动已经上线,欢迎大家线上领养属于自己的ORIEstar.也祝中国体育健儿在东京奥运会上披荆斩棘,荣誉健康平安归来.
Kuaishou ORIEstar is the newly launched mascot of Kuaishou KID User Experience Design Center. It coincides with the debut of the mascot of Kuaishou Olympics during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. ORIEstar started its design in March this year. The event is now online, welcome everyone Adopt your own ORIEstar online. I also wish Chinese athletes to overcome difficulties in the Tokyo Olympics and return with honor, health and safety.