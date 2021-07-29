快手奥力星ORIEstar形象设计 IP DESIGN CHARACTER DESIGN

快手奥力星ORIEstar 是快手KID用户体验设计中心新推出的吉祥物,恰逢2020东京奥运会期间,作为快手奥运活动的吉祥物出道,ORIEstar从今年3月份开始启动设计,目前活动已经上线,欢迎大家线上领养属于自己的ORIEstar.也祝中国体育健儿在东京奥运会上披荆斩棘,荣誉健康平安归来.



