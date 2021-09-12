Heads | Character Design 2021

Ang Kapre



a tree demon infamous for causing wildfires, was miraculously pacified when his paternal instinct compelled him to take a great number of Tiyanak, vampiric children, under his care.



For decades, he had been nurturing the tiyanak in place of the mother tree he once burned down. On a day he took down his cigar to attend to the Tiyanak's need, he accidentally brought fire to his home, burning the children in the process.



While distraught, Diwata Arijuan gifted him a cannabis roll to lull him down. The gift of hallucinogen strengthened his command over smoke as he bends them to the shape of his babies. Under the spell of his own, he gets to relive the past in a loop. In stalemate with his anger, he became the guardian of his own demon.



Diwata Arijuan knew that reality will soon break into that fragile illusion. In the event he realized the harsh truth, all hell breaks loose.

