Heads | Character Design 2021

Bula, the Globule Sylph
The daughter of the Pharoah once heard of the mystical creature that lives on the surface of oases. In ancient Egypt, these are globule nymphs, sprites that reflect light from its body, creating an array of light spectacle. Wanted a creature for herself, the soon ruler insisted that such nymph be summoned in the royal palace. Scouts and travelers went out with a royal order.
But a fragile creature as such led to failed attempts. Worst, known attempts killed the nymphs in contact. One of the men crafted a golden ring from which he successfully captured a living globule.
Bula, the only known captured nymph, is now on life support from the ring. Turned royal dancer, she was forced to perform day and night.
But for years, she found no meaning existing in a state of loop. On Cleopatra's birthday, she bid her last vow. She held her head up high and took a bow. Popped, she vanished.