Heads | Character Design 2021
John Patrick Gañas
CHARACTER DESIGN PORTRAITS 2021
Frost Harionago

There is a rare type of Harionago that only appears on the first day of snow. People call her the Frost Harionna. Her snow-white hair with tips covered in thorns serves as both weapon and a concealer to hide her body and presence well in the snow, allowing her to prey upon unknowing victims with ease.

Old tales suggest that she was bound and mutilated by a group of men during the first snowfall while being forced to smile during her death. Because of this, Frost Harionna inflicts the same horror on men who smile back at her.
Ang Kapre

a tree demon infamous for causing wildfires, was miraculously pacified when his paternal instinct compelled him to take a great number of Tiyanak, vampiric children, under his care.

For decades, he had been nurturing the tiyanak in place of the mother tree he once burned down. On a day he took down his cigar to attend to the Tiyanak's need, he accidentally brought fire to his home, burning the children in the process.

While distraught, Diwata Arijuan gifted him a cannabis roll to lull him down. The gift of hallucinogen strengthened his command over smoke as he bends them to the shape of his babies. Under the spell of his own, he gets to relive the past in a loop. In stalemate with his anger, he became the guardian of his own demon.

Diwata Arijuan knew that reality will soon break into that fragile illusion. In the event he realized the harsh truth, all hell breaks loose.
Aka, the Tantō Tengu

Tengu's mastery comes in sizes of swords.  Aka, a koppa tengu in practice wields a small tanto reflecting his level as a swordsman.

Starting later in life, Aka never fails to regularly swing his sword across tall grass in tenguda. Arrogant in nature, passing old and young Tengus would laugh at his short nose sheath, a few of which gets to him. But having nothing to gloat about, Aka grew humble and patient, patience longer than the longest of tengu nose.

Never skipped a practice, his improvement got him closer to reach a level of a Masamune user. But unlike arrogant tengus of his level, he stuck with his tanto— a reminder to keep himself grounded.
Gmata, Orc Seer

A Tactician to Warriorcs and bearer of the revered Wisdom Tusk amongst scholarcs.

Gmata is also a famous seer whose unique foresight comes from patterns on his skin pigmentation.
Rai, the Lightning Herald (Raijunior)

Beats in the cloud, rumbling across fields with a few teardrops of rain, are clear-cut signs of an impending descend of the Raijin.

Hidden behind the clouds; are Rais, creatures that herald the coming of the Thunder sprite. With taiko drum cheeks, this baby beats themselves until they reach the limits of their pain threshold, then comes a short silence.

After a calm long enough to put anyone at ease: Raijuniors, in unison, shrieks with an eerie noise, finally signaling the advent of destruction.
A Raijin rains from above, performing the final act— chaos.
Okhela people (Bomb Tribe)

are a group of pyromancers that store heat all year round, in time for the sun festival where they release the fire back to the sky in hopes of cooling down the earth one explosion at a time.
Ara, Mambabarang

Ara is a mambabarang sorcerer that conjures insects to hex. She heads the medic force that specializes in biomedicine and entomology.

Recently released from the lab, she, along with her Remebees, is now on her way to spreading Happitoxin v2 against the delta variant.
Gazon, Land Barrier Reef Mob

Gazons are territorial creatures that take up most vegetation across the world. But unlike dominant races, they don't unselfishly take up space for themselves. They take up habitats to grow and procure nutrients, which they, in turn, grow grass in their body for animals to graze.

Naturally hostile to humans, Gazons provide a secured grazing zone for the vulnerable. They form the land barrier reefs, a haven for the weak.
Trox, Jest Goblin

Jest Goblins are party crashers, always throwing themselves in the spotlight. Trox, head of the winter horde, has, in particular, a penchant for a different type of spotlight.

After a raid, they take people back with them tied to a chair, eventually forcing them to watch Trox, along with his kins, dance. A performance highly closed to the goblins, to nod off will mean death.
Divit, the Perpetual Dancer

The practice of sand dancing was born to revive oases in time for the migratory animal's arrival. Through a sacred sand dance, 12 timekeepers swing their beards in a circle, one end symbolizing the shorthand of the clock and the other as the longer. The golden dust-dipped beard help create a sphere of time, turning back the clock in every counter-clockwise motion.

Divit, an elder dancer, was to commit a taboo during the act. He knew that his sands of time are nearing, so, he dove in the middle of the performance and turned backed to youth, disrupting the dance, killing his people in the process. Now back in his prime, he nonchalantly walks away to find another group of dancers to sacrifice when the time calls for it.
Voodoo Ghoul

A living doll who curses back the pain to anyone who dares take arms against it.
 Arthur and his Excali-beard

Arthur gave back the legendary sword a long time ago. As a cry to wars all over the world, he took down his blade and swore never to raise arms again. An avant-garde idea many resisted. While everyone deemed him weak and mad, in the middle of the chaos, a couple few world leaders held down theirs as a means to hold their stand in peace.

"The Order" was born. They who resigned their weapons and instead fashioned themselves with its likeness. Arthur, with his excalibeard, protests that blades and metals are no more but a thing of the past and mere accessory of the present.
Trumpo

The Top Tribe is a lesser-known air tribe that travels under the guise of a tornado. Trumpo, a top tribesman, belongs to the two existing nomadic tribes traveling through the Amihan and Habagat wind.

The tribe has a rich culture noticeable in their fashion. Although an identity to most, the three-lined tribal scars on Trumpo's forehead acts as air gills that help him sense his environment even though he's visually impaired.

Another distinct tradition of the top tribe is rope-like hairs older men and women use as a scarf. Younger tribespeople like Trumpo uses the braids and beards of their deceased people. They would wear their tribal heirloom until they are old enough to grow a hair scarf themselves.

As people with tradition, they strictly abide by the rules. Failure to follow customs would lead to ex-communication, a similar fate Trumpo now faces as he journey as an exiled rogue.
Bula, the Globule Sylph

The daughter of the Pharoah once heard of the mystical creature that lives on the surface of oases. In ancient Egypt, these are globule nymphs, sprites that reflect light from its body, creating an array of light spectacle. Wanted a creature for herself, the soon ruler insisted that such nymph be summoned in the royal palace. Scouts and travelers went out with a royal order.

But a fragile creature as such led to failed attempts. Worst, known attempts killed the nymphs in contact. One of the men crafted a golden ring from which he successfully captured a living globule. 

Bula, the only known captured nymph, is now on life support from the ring. Turned royal dancer, she was forced to perform day and night.

But for years, she found no meaning existing in a state of loop. On Cleopatra's birthday, she bid her last vow. She held her head up high and took a bow. Popped, she vanished.
Ryusei and his Nuntache

a master of many nunchakuka, had the same protest against the disturbance that reached the east. As if a genius visited both him and Arthur, Ryusei, a leader in his own right, hid away his nunchucks almost the same time Arthur thrust back Excalibur to the stone.

Having followers of his own, His pupils hid away theirs in support of the ideal. Turning weapons into a fashion, he and his pupil, in time, grew their facial hairs to the likeness of their weapon of pride.

Ryusei would then become the echo from the east, resounding for countries in between him and Camelot to revolt in Order.
Ni, the Unihorn Oni

Ni, during the yokai war, broke his horn to a high-ranking tengu. Onis of his kind take pride in their horn, something the opposing Tengu recognize. Utterly defeated, Ni's enemy threw back his horn as a symbol of respect. An act to honor him for toiling away his life in the battle.

He lived to see today. But unable to reattach one of his pride, he decided to use it as a cigar—the burning memoir of his defeat.

Today, the image of the Oni who smokes his own horn became a symbol of both pride and defeat.
Yuki-Onna Matriarch

Reliant to blood-soaked snow, The Matriarch of the snow tribe schemed to, once again, spill blood during a peaceful time.

Led by the matriarch, Yuki-onnas charmed the Onis to take the first blood, commencing the Yokai War.

The now red snowy plains will soon dawn the Snow age.
The Axe

The northeast of Scotland bears tales of a warrior who first turned down his blade to the ground. In the battle against the English campaign, Celtic people were fierce; an easy case to debunk a tale of submission.

Although of slight possibility, an unnamed warrior who was a figure to a confederation of warriors wore down everyone's spirit to fight.

History could point that wearing one's weapon is too idealistic for a protest in an age of conquest. This tale could make an argument as to why they vanish with no actual records.

Nonetheless, the old spirit of peace came as a genius in the minds of world leaders of today. Lands apart, they revolt in the fashion of "The Order."
Incense Djinn

Summoned by countless high priests for centuries, the incense djinn dates back from eons ago.

She's a creature who inhabits a thurible used during royal funerals.The spirit spreads itself thin; hints of the palace of old wafts through the air surrounding everyone like a big embrace.

During mass, rumors spread of the djinn being the soul of the first queen trying to ferry generations of royalty to the land of the undead.
The Shodo Head 
"Ancient Scribe"

Rumors tell of a yokai who used to be a human infamous for vandalizing places of worship. One night, upon writing a letter to the walls of a shrine, the wrath of deities came as a curse turning him into a brush head. He had years to reflect upon his actions as he fulfills a thousand scripts using only his head.

In modern times, the Shodo head became a key figure in the rise of calligraphy. 
