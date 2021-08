Happy People Web

The Client

Happy People is a brand that seeks to bring Mexicans to the best version of themselves looking and feeling better through products that introduce them to a new lifestyle. The brand which currently has two lines: Foods and Skin, is based on three fundamental pillars: Well-being, Innovation and Justice.

The Objective

Create a reliable and convenient website for Happy People Foods allowing them to preserve a community of recurring customers through product recommendations and reviews.



The Solution

Our idea began with a concept and strategy of analysis of market patterns, insights and opportunity areas for usability and user experience in the current website. Based on the results, we incorporated key elements such as clean data arrangements and icons. Data accommodations bring order and personality to information while icons facilitate locating functional brand elements. The solution helps by depicting accessible and practical products that can constitute a part of your lifestyle, assisting you to identify and feel part of a continuous improvement movement.