501 WORK-SHOP
Multiple Owners
brand branding Character editorial Exhibition graphic graphic design identity ILLUSTRATION motion
Image may contain: bag
Image may contain: person, clothing and sports uniform
Image may contain: handwriting and book
Image may contain: cartoon and handwriting
Image may contain: map and handwriting
Image may contain: map and screenshot
Image may contain: map and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, map and illustration
Image may contain: map, illustration and drawing
Image may contain: map, illustration and cartoon
Image may contain: map
Image may contain: cartoon
Under the slogan “A Little Joke for Free Workers”, Mobetterworks is a brand that tells playful jokes to workers. We suggest a better way of working, both online and offline, across products and contents. Mobetterworks brand story is being released on the Youtube channel ‘MoTV'


MoTV is a media that records Mobills’s activities and shows our thoughts. It started with the original series <Mochoon the Brand Maker>, which contains the process of launching the brand “Mobetterworks”. MoTV expanded its content to the <Real Advice> series and <Nu-Branding> series, and had a fandom called Mozzang-e. As of Feb 2021, it has attracted 37K subscribers and has become a Youtube channel for workers.






