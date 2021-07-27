"The Characters and The Persons"
This project brought together illustrations of different characters – real personalities and fictional characters that inspired me. Rather, these are collective images of heroes who are close to me in one way or another, about whom I know a lot and whose life I was interested in. Of course, if I draw an image of a character, he is not associated with the actor as a real person. Here, small, I show a small part of what I did in a few months,
I tried to find new expressive techniques to make my illustrations different from the intermitters, but remain part of my style.
I can't say that I only watch movies and that's all I'm interested in. I try to draw what I'm interested in are book characters, scientists, writers, actors and musicians. In this project, in addition to real personalities, there will be fewer scientists or historical figures,
but this is only because it is completely unrealistic to fit all the illustrations into one project.
I will complement the following projects with different characters that are not always related to pop culture.
For me, the gender identity of the character is not important, it arouses interest what
a person does, shows or tries to invent something new. So I look at the character himself
in general. If a person loves his job and does it sincerely, it is very important.
The images I draw, the characters that inspire me are always bright and they are remembered for what they have done. It doesn't matter if it's a real person or just the role of a talented actor or actress.
"The Crown" is a unique discovery for me. I watch this series with incredible interest and the way the team works to create the right image of a person and the right image of interest, it's amazing. I don't think these are the last images I'll draw from this series.
A revived story that is transforming into our days. It's something amazing.
Thank you for your attention to my project.
