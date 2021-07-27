"The Characters and The Persons"

This project brought together illustrations of different characters – real personalities and fictional characters that inspired me. Rather, these are collective images of heroes who are close to me in one way or another, about whom I know a lot and whose life I was interested in. Of course, if I draw an image of a character, he is not associated with the actor as a real person. Here, small, I show a small part of what I did in a few months,

I tried to find new expressive techniques to make my illustrations different from the intermitters, but remain part of my style.

Thank you for your attention.



