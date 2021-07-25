Passion Mirror
Passion mirror is a self initiated project celebrating the common, everyday people who stretch beyond their boundaries to pursue a cherished hobby, interest or a side gig despite a demanding day job and work schedule. Each character sees himself in the mirror, playing a role he already plays or deeply wishes to follow.
A people manager responsible for the strategy and motivation of her team everyday at work, A expressive artist by the weekend
A financial advisor during the week, an classical dancer by the weekend eloquent in the different mudras and symbols that make up the dance form
Barista / Vlogger - Experimenting and learning the latte art, of creating intricate images and designs with milk foam and espresso during the weekday. Being an aspiring vlogger creating engaging video content during the weekends
Techie through the week, musician over the weekend. The joy of pursuing a cherished hobby
Creative writer through the day and a fitness enthusiast early mornings.
Research scientist through the week, a shutter bug in the weekend.
The idea to create this series was born from the inspiring real world stories of my friends, family and social circles.This was combined with some imagination of interesting alternative careers and assigning them to characters.
Initial explorations and sketches
Many people hold dearly, a hobby or interest in the form of a flame that they hope to fan and see it flourish.
Thanks for Watching!