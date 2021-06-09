Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
URBAN GEOMETRY // TALLINN VIII (The industrial series)
Andrés Gallardo Albajar
'Urban Geometry' is a visual interpretation of present architecture through the lens of a self taught photographer with no architectural background. An itinerant and ongoing project initiated in 2013 in Tallinn, Estonia.
The goal of the project is to make a personal research or study about contemporary architecture and the way we interact with our cities. 'Urban Geometry' includes cities such as Berlin, Paris, Copenhagen, Helsinki, Malmo, Brussels, Milano, Alicante, Hamburg, Prague, Huesca, Tartu, Vilnius, Bremen, Seoul, Beijing, Taipei or Taichung. 

Get your 'Urban Geometry' book here
Here below is a selection of contextual images I shot while location scouting for this last series. I often get asked what do I do with all the photos I take which don't fit the 'Urban Geometry' look and style. Most of them never get published actually. 
Thank you all!
Limited edition prints available. 
Please, contact at hello@andresgallardo.photography
    Creative Fields