Tokyo mirages
Romain Trystram
TOKYO MIRAGES 

I have always loved walk alone in the city. Taking the time, thinking, observing. Now i live in Morocco since 6 years and i miss those city walks sometimes. So i imagine it, in cities i never visited but just imagine... 
I like working on many images to try to find consistency and build relations in between. At the beginning it start with a small idea and one image and i start to dig deeper. I will love to animate it in the future too, adding sound, the rain falling, the sounds of a city. I hope you will enjoy this walk as much as i liked spent my time working on it.

Thank you
Image may contain: skyscraper, outdoor and building
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: indoor
Image may contain: building, skyscraper and light
Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: outdoor and architecture
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: light, traffic and outdoor
Image may contain: indoor, stairs and light
Image may contain: screenshot and light
Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: building, outdoor and car
Image may contain: outdoor, light and building
Image may contain: door
Image may contain: light, window and door
Image may contain: indoor and light
Image may contain: clock
Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: book and indoor
Image may contain: vehicle, outdoor and land vehicle
Image may contain: outdoor, furniture and street
Image may contain: telephone, electronics and mobile phone
Image may contain: outdoor, sign and stop
Image may contain: vehicle, land vehicle and car
Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: skyscraper and building
Image may contain: screenshot and car
Image may contain: skyscraper, building and outdoor
Image may contain: screenshot, indoor and video game
Image may contain: light and outdoor
Image may contain: car, light and sky
Image may contain: outdoor, light and sky
Image may contain: sky, night and moon
Image may contain: skyscraper, sky and building
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: airplane, aircraft and screenshot
Image may contain: plane, outdoor and vehicle
Voilà ! I also added some work in progress ...
I always work with photoshop. Also use a lot of photo references to block the main shapes.
I use a lot Adobe stock which is a great resource as well as photo packs i buy. Sometimes i don't use nothing but build the image from scratch. Especially the view with a simple perspective.
Some illustrations i choose to not included finally so i did not finished it.
Thank you for watching !

For work inquires contact me at : romaintrystram@gmail.com
I also do different things on my instagram
    Romain Trystram Agadir, Morocco

