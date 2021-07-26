



TOKYO MIRAGES





I have always loved walk alone in the city. Taking the time, thinking, observing. Now i live in Morocco since 6 years and i miss those city walks sometimes. So i imagine it, in cities i never visited but just imagine...

I like working on many images to try to find consistency and build relations in between. At the beginning it start with a small idea and one image and i start to dig deeper. I will love to animate it in the future too, adding sound, the rain falling, the sounds of a city. I hope you will enjoy this walk as much as i liked spent my time working on it.



