ALL THE KHMARAS

Type: product design
Location: Kyiv, Ukraine
Year: 2021
A home stands for the universe. Ceiling — for the sky. Lamps — for the clouds.
KHMARA / Cloud is a signature lamp of Makhno Studio. It's a spherical cloud floating under the ceiling. Chubby, like a scoop of ice cream. Soft as if woven out of summer haze. Unlimited in its manifestations. Ukrainian. For homes all around the world.
—
Дім — за власний всесвіт. Стеля — за небо. Світильники — за хмари.
KHMARA / Хмара — це фірмовий світильник студії Махно. Це сферична хмаринка, що витає попід стелею. Пухка, мов кулька морозива. М’яка, ніби зіткана з літніх серпанків. Вільна у своїх проявах. Українська. Для домівок у всьому світі. .
History of the Clouds | Історія Хмар
KHMARA was created on the eve of the design exhibition Maison & Objet 2019 that took place in Paris, France. KHMARA was part of the "Ukrsavana" exposition of the "Ukrainian Design Brands" stand and was selected to the "What's new?" trend zone of the selective design by François Bernard, the curator of the exhibition.
—
Світильник KHMARA був створений напередодні дизайн-виставки Maison&Objet 2019, що проходила в Парижі. KHMARA була частиною експозиції «Укрсавана» українського стенда «Ukrainian Design Brands» та була відібрана до тренд-зони селекційного дизайну «What’s new?» куратором виставки Франсуа Бернаром.
In April 2019, KHMARA was presented at the world's largest design exhibition iSaloni. Salone del Mobile.Milano in Milan, Italy. The lamp was part of the "Inside. Out" exposition by Makhno Studio that was included in the list of the main exhibition trends according to the most influential design media in the world ArchDaily.
In 2020, KHMARA was longlisted for the Archiproducts Design Awards.
In 2021, KHMARA won the Big See competition in the category "Home. Product design", and reached the finals of the SBID International Design Excellence Awards in the "Product Design" category.
—
У квітні 2019 року KHMARA була представлена на найбільшій дизайн-виставці у світі iSaloni. Salone del Mobile.Milano, що проходила у Мілані. Світильник був частиною експозиції «Inside. Out», яка потрапила в список головних трендів виставки за версією найвпливовішого дизайн-медіа світу ArchDaily.
У 2020 році KHMARA потрапила у лонглист премії Archiproducts Design Awards.
У 2021 році KHMARA перемогла в конкурсі Big See в номінації «Home. Product design» та потрапила у фінал конкурсу SBID International Design Excellence Awards в номінації «Product design».
KHMARA is in the spotlight of many international media: Archiscene, The Design Story, Gessato, Lulop, Creativity, Royal Design, Maino.
KHMARA is already a history. But the most amazing thing is that it can live in your home.
—
KHMARA знаходиться в центрі уваги низки міжнародних медіа: Archiscene, The Design Story, Gessato, Lulop, Creativity, Royal Design, Maino.
KHMARA — це вже історія. Та найдивовижніше те, що вона може жити у вас вдома.
What is the Clouds’ nature? | Який характер у Хмар?
KHMARA is made by hand at Serhii Makhno's ceramic workshop. This process takes about two months.
—
KHMARA виготовляється вручну в керамічній майстерні Сергія Махна. В середньому процес займає 2 місяці.
Material | Матеріал
Foam, ceramics, copper. In most of our projects, the Clouds are made of expanded polystyrene with a finishing coating — a decorative plaster. It has a complex multilayer structure that consists of a frame and foam that covers it. Sometimes we make lamps from copper and ceramics, but these materials are more expensive and have certain limitations in size.
—
Піна, кераміка, мідь. Майже у всіх наших проєктах Хмари зроблені з пінополістиролу з фінішним покриттям — декоративною штукатуркою. Це складна багатошарова конструкція, що складається зі спеціального каркаса та піни, яка його покриває. Іноді ми робимо світильники з міді та кераміки, але ці матеріали дорожчі та мають певні обмеження в розмірах.
Size | Об’єм
The Clouds made of foam and copper can be of any size. For ceramics though, the optimal size is up to 500 mm in diameter due to the limited volume of the oven where the lamp is fired. The average weight of a foam lamp is 40 kg. A ceramic one will be ponderous, and a copper one will be light.
—
KHMARA з піни та міді може бути будь-якого розміру. Для кераміки ж оптимальний розмір — до 500 мм в діаметрі через обмежений об’єм печі, в якій світильник буде випікатися. Середня вага пінного світильника — 40 кг. Кераміка буде дуже важкою, а мідь — легкою.
Colour | Колір
The Clouds made of expanded polystyrene and ceramics can have any color and coating. Copper is more demanding — it is harder to work with though it always has this unique metal texture.
—
KHMARA з пінополістиролу та кераміки може мати будь-який колір і фініш. Мідь же більш вибаглива — з нею складніше працювати, проте вона завжди матиме свою особливу металеву фактуру.
Where do Clouds live? | Де живуть Хмари?
KHMARA needs space and the ability to soar quietly under the ceiling. Most often, our clients order cloud-shaped lamps for their living rooms with high ceilings. In our projects, Clouds also live above the tables in the dining areas, by the beds in the bedrooms, in the spacious halls, and in cozy reading dens.
Whichever sky KHMARA chooses, a home will be beneath.
—
KHMARA вимоглива — їй потрібен простір та можливість спокійно витати попід стелею. Найчастіше хмароподібні світильники замовляють для віталень із високими стелями. У наших проєктах вони живуть понад столами в обідніх зонах, біля ліжок у спальних кімнатах, в просторих холах та в затишних читацьких куточках.
Яке б небо не обрала Хмара — там буде дім.