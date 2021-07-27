ASIAN FOLKTALES
| Inspired by folk tales and mythical stories |
" FINEART PHOTOGRAPHY | THE BORDER BETWEEN PHOTOGRAPHY AND PAINTING.
FASHION IDEA: CHIRON DUONG
MAINDE SAIGON STUDIO
ART: CHIRON DUONG
La Main De SaiGon by Chiron Duong is a "Meditation photography" studio in Viet Nam. My works Inspired by fashion photography and still life photography.
About La Main De SaiGon. Local studio
We provide photography works inspired by fashion photography by Artist Chiron Duong
We apply manual paper cutting techniques to minimize the amount of waste after each work is created.
We are " Meditation photography" studio in Vietnam.
We provide photography works inspired by fashion photography by Artist Chiron Duong
We apply manual paper cutting techniques to minimize the amount of waste after each work is created.
We are " Meditation photography" studio in Vietnam.
Name: Saikai - A Reunion ( Hội Ngộ )
Name: Silent Land (Vùng Đất Thinh Lặng )
Name: ASIAN FOLK DANCE ( VŨ ĐIỆU DÂN GIAN CHÂU Á)
Name: ASIAN FOLK DANCE ( VŨ ĐIỆU DÂN GIAN CHÂU Á)
Name: Toki Niwa - Sometime ( Đôi Khi )
Name: Hen ( Gà Mái )
Name | Boy wears a bird's hat ( Cậu bé mũ chim )
Name: Oriental lion ( Sư tử Phương Đông )
Name: Chicken's adventure ( Gà trống nuôi con )
Name: RED DAISY ( CÚC ĐỎ ĐẠI ĐÓA )
Name: The Legend of the Sun ( Huyền thoại mặt trời )
Name: Mother holding her child standing by the mountain full of dew.
(Bên đỉnh núi mù sương )
Name: Flying ( Cất cánh bay )
End.
About La Main De SaiGon.
La Main De Saigon is a Local studio. We provide photography works inspired by fashion photography by Artist Chiron Duong
We apply manual paper cutting techniques to minimize the amount of waste after each work is created.
We are " Meditation photography" studio in Vietnam.
We apply manual paper cutting techniques to minimize the amount of waste after each work is created.
We are " Meditation photography" studio in Vietnam.
CONTACT
https://www.instagram.com/chironduong/
https://www.instagram.com/maindesaigon.localstudio/
quangdatkc14@gmail.com
THANK FOR YOUR WATCHING!