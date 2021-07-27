Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
ASIAN FOLKTALES
Chiron Duong
Behance.net
ASIAN FOLKTALES

| Inspired by folk tales and mythical stories |
" FINEART PHOTOGRAPHY | THE BORDER BETWEEN PHOTOGRAPHY AND PAINTING.

FASHION IDEA: CHIRON DUONG
MAINDE SAIGON STUDIO
ART: CHIRON DUONG

La Main De SaiGon by Chiron Duong is a "Meditation photography" studio in Viet Nam. My works Inspired by fashion photography and still life photography.

About La Main De SaiGon. Local studio
We provide photography works inspired by fashion photography by Artist Chiron Duong
We apply manual paper cutting techniques to minimize the amount of waste after each work is created.
We are " Meditation photography" studio in Vietnam.
asian environment vietnam
Name: Saikai - A Reunion ( Hội Ngộ )
asian environment vietnam
Name: Silent Land (Vùng Đất Thinh Lặng )
asian environment vietnam
Name: ASIAN FOLK DANCE ( VŨ ĐIỆU DÂN GIAN CHÂU Á)
asian environment vietnam
Name: ASIAN FOLK DANCE ( VŨ ĐIỆU DÂN GIAN CHÂU Á)
asian environment vietnam
Name: Toki Niwa - Sometime  ( Đôi Khi )
asian environment vietnam
Name: Hen ( Gà Mái )
asian environment vietnam
Name | Boy wears a bird's hat ( Cậu bé mũ chim )
asian environment vietnam
Name: Oriental lion ( Sư tử Phương Đông )
asian environment vietnam
Name: Chicken's adventure ( Gà trống nuôi con )
asian environment vietnam
Name: RED DAISY ( CÚC ĐỎ ĐẠI ĐÓA )
asian environment vietnam
Name: The Legend of the Sun ( Huyền thoại mặt trời )
asian environment vietnam
Name: Mother holding her child standing by the mountain full of dew. 
(Bên đỉnh núi mù sương )
asian environment vietnam
Name: Flying ( Cất cánh bay )
End.

About La Main De SaiGon.
La Main De Saigon is a Local studio. We provide photography works inspired by fashion photography by Artist Chiron Duong
We apply manual paper cutting techniques to minimize the amount of waste after each work is created.
We are " Meditation photography" studio in Vietnam.

CONTACT
 https://www.instagram.com/chironduong/
https://www.instagram.com/maindesaigon.localstudio/
quangdatkc14@gmail.com 

THANK FOR YOUR WATCHING!
ASIAN FOLKTALES
87
483
9
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Chiron Duong Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

    ASIAN FOLKTALES

    87
    483
    9
    Published:

    Creative Fields